The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered that all government and recognised schools from LKG to Class 8 be closed on January 2 and 3. The schools have been closed due to the extreme cold weather and ongoing cold wave. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the closure of schools in two districts Badaun and Bijnor. Winter Vacations: Schools Shut in These States Due to Cold Weather, Check Details

Check Tweet:

UP | Gorakhpur District Magistrate directs to close all government and recognised schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and 3 in view of the severe cold in the district. Strict action will be taken against schools that do not follow this. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2023

