On Friday, locals protested against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to the residence of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa. Speaking to ANI, District Commissioner Mansa, Jaspreet Singh said, "The family is cooperating with us and they are saying that they will meet the CM."

