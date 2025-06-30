Economist Radhika Pandey passed away recently. She was 46. It is reported that Pandey died following emergency liver transplant complications. Noted journalist and founder of ThePrint, Shekhar Gupta, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole her death. In his post, Gupta said they are devastated by the demise of Radhika Pandey. "She’ll be missed by us & her readers. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family," his post read. Radhika Pandey was an associate professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). She was also known for her weekly column "MacroSutra" for ThePrint. According to a report in ThePrint, Pandey passed away on Saturday, June 28, at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. It is also learnt that she had recently undergone an emergency liver transplant surgery. Bibek Debroy Dies: Noted Economist and Chairman of PM Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council Passes Away at 69.

Radhika Pandey Passes Away, Journalist Shekhar Gupta Mourns Her Loss

We at ThePrint are devastated by the demise of Radhika Pandey. An Associate Professor at NIPFP, she wrote the widely-respected weekly column MacroSutra for ThePrint. She’ll be missed by us & her readers. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. https://t.co/LtUeRuTHeH — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 29, 2025

Shocked To Hear About Dr Radhika Pandey's Passing, Says X User

Shocked to hear about Dr Radhika Pandey’s passing… Beyond a loss to the discipline, to macroeconomics, its application, she was a rare economist who was a humanist-always invested in studying the role/impact of macro on the granular aspects of lives/livelihoods… Just a… — Deepanshu Mohan (@Deepanshu_1810) June 30, 2025

