A few days ago Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University. Reportedly, the former Wayanad MP visited the hostel to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans. However, this did not go well with the University officials. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's uncalled visit, University's Proctor Rajni Abbi said, "We don't want to make the University a political arena. So all these things will not be allowed in the university and we will take action against whoever is responsible for it" Abbi also said that their objection is that Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University unauthorized. "This is not a public place that you have reached while roaming around. You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students," she added. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi Over 'Abused 91 Times' Charge, Says 'This Election Is Not About You'.

Rahul Gandhi Interacts with Students at Delhi University PG Men's Hostel

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to a men's hostel at Delhi University, the University's Proctor Rajni Abbi says, "We don't want to make the University a political arena. So all these things will not be allowed in the university and we will take action against whoever is… https://t.co/M9IWg3EMMY — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

