In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, an acid-filled tanker overturned in Raigad today, May 25. According to the news agency IANS, the tanker overturned due to rain-caused soil erosion on the roadside at Raigad's Tamhini Ghat. Luckily, there were no injuries or casualties reported. However, it was learned that the tanker sustained significant damage in the accident. Emergency response by the local administration ensured safety at the scene. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Districts As Heavy Rainfall Likely Across State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Tanker Overturns in Raigad's Tamhini Ghat

