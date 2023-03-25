In its daily weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm activity over Northwest India today, March 25, and a decrease from tomorrow, March 26. Besides, the IMD has also predicted rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm activity over Northeast, East, and adjoining Central and Peninsular India during next the next three days. Weather Update: Isolated Rainfall Across India for Next Few Days, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Meghalaya and Assam Tomorrow, Says IMD Scientist.

Rainfall Activity Likely Over Northwest India Today

(i) Rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest India today and decrease from tomorrow. (ii) Rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity likely over Northeast, East and adjoining Central & Peninsular India during next 3 days. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6r5wgQ1ID6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 25, 2023

