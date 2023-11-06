At least four people died, and several others were injured after a bus lost control and fell on a railway track in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The incident took place near the Dausa Collectorate Circle, and the bus was carrying more than 30 passengers. "After the accident, 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which 4 are deceased. Doctors are treating the injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident," Dausa ADM Rajkumar Kaswa said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Four Killed As Car Collides With Private Bus in Dungarpur District.

Rajasthan Road Accident

#WATCH | After the accident, 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which 4 are deceased. Doctors are treating the injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident: Rajkumar Kaswa, ADM Dausa, Rajasthan (05.11) pic.twitter.com/D5P5eqCCuF — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

