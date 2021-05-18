Rajasthan Reports 8,398 New COVID-19 Cases, 146 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Declined to 1.59 Lakh-Mark:

Rajasthan reports 8,398 new #COVID19 cases, 146 deaths, and 25,160 recoveries in the last 24 hours Total cases 8,79,664 Active cases 1,59,455 pic.twitter.com/8vVY3q8nCn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

