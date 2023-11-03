Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, November 3, offered prayers at a temple in the state. The BJP leader visited the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara today. A video of Defence Minister Rajnath offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan to support BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari in the upcoming state Assembly polls. Rajnath Singh Hails Small Industries as Backbone of India's Economy at 'India Manufacturing Show'.

Rajnath Singh Offered Prayers in Nathdwara

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/axrKyHdCrV — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

