In an extraordinary display of devotion, Saint Badri from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has embarked on a 566 km journey from Damoh to Ayodhya. What makes this journey unique is that Saint Badri is pulling the chariot of Lord Ram using his braid. This spiritual journey is in anticipation of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. The sight of Saint Badri’s dedication has become a symbol of unwavering faith and devotion. Ram Mandir in Gold, Silver and Diamonds: National Award-Winning Craftsman Kunj Bihari Singh Makes Unique Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple (Watch Video).

Unique Devotional Journey

#WATCH | Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Saint Badri pulls the chariot of Lord Ram using his braid, as he travels 566 km from Damoh to Ayodhya for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. pic.twitter.com/HpxTFGrtot — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

