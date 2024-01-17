A stunning video of a replica of Ram Mandir made with gold, silver, and diamonds is going viral on social media. The 3-minute one-second video clip shows the replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir made with gold, silver and diamonds. The Ram Temple replica, made using gold, silver and diamonds, was crafted by national award-winning craftsman Kunj Bihari Singh from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The well-known craftsman from Uttar Pradesh made the replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple with gold, silver and diamonds. Ram Mandir Car: Sudha Cars Museum Owner Sudhakar Yadav Makes Car Resembling Ayodhya Ram Temple in Hyderabad Ahead of Pran Pratistha Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Kunj Bihari Singh Makes Replica of Ram Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | National Award-Winning craftsman, Kunj Bihari Singh from Varanasi has made a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple with gold, silver and diamonds. pic.twitter.com/nZevMwNjwg — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

