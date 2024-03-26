A video of IPS Officer Sameer Sharma singing a bhajan dedicated to Lord Shri Ram on Lakshadweep beach has surfaced on social media. The video quickly went viral. In the video, IPS Sharma can be seen singing the bhajan of Shri Ram to the tune of a guitar while sitting on the seashore. Sameer Sharma is a 2011 batch IPS officer currently posted as Lakshadweep SP. Jai Shri Ram Chants 'Somewhere' at Chinese Border? Kargil War Veteran Shares a Video Claiming It From LAC Showing PLA Celebrating with Indian Troop.

Ram Siya Ram at Lakshadweep Beach

IPS Sameer Sharma Sings Ram Bhajan on Lakshadweep Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer sharma (@ips_sameer_sharma)

