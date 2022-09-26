The Bombay High Court recently convicted a rape accused and said that half of the life imprisonment is 10 years for POCSO offences. According to reports, the court awarded the convict one-half of life imprisonment under the POCSO Act. As per the ruling, the accused has to undergo a sentence of 10 years. The decision came after the court was seized with a query by the Superintendent of Kolhapur prison who sought an interpretation of the High Court's 2018 order sentencing a convict to "one half life imprisonment" in a POCSO case. UP Shocker: Class 10 Dalit Student Dies After Being Beaten by Teacher Over Mistake in Exam in Auraiya, Police Form Teams to Nab Accused (Watch Video).

Rape Accused Awarded One Half Life Imprisonment

Half of Life Imprisonment Is 10 Years for POCSO Offences: Bombay High Court @CourtUnquote https://t.co/wrWB4vEO3i — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 26, 2022

