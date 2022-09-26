In a shocking incident, a Class 10 Dalit student died in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher at school after he made a mistake in exam. The victim, Nikhil Dohre, was beaten up by his social science teacher, Ashwini Singh, on September 7 for writing wrong answers in the exam. He had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Etawah district since September 7 and the teacher also helped the family financially. However, she refused to give money after learning that he was referred to Lucknow for treatment. Nikhil died during treatment. An FIR has been registered against accused, Ashwini Singh, at Acchalda Police station and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Video of Boy in Hospital:

In UP's Auraiya, a class 10 Dalit student died after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher at school and his condition deteriorated. He was under medical observation but could not be saved. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Acchalda PS in the district. pic.twitter.com/ArFmQEJ4u4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2022

Statement of Police on the Incident:

