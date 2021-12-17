Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday reacted to his coloured-sketch made by artist Ankit Sharma. Tharoor said that he was never seen with so much stubble. The Congress MP tweeted, "Remarkable (& well done, @AnkitaSharma_26 ), but i am a fastidious shaver & am never seen with so much stubble!!" The Sketch was made in 2018 by Sharma.

Tweet By Shashi Tharoor:

Remarkable (& well done, @AnkitaSharma_26), but i am a fastidious shaver & am never seen with so much stubble!! https://t.co/1G8eZetVV4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 17, 2021

