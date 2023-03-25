An ugly fight broke out between a BMTC bus driver and a cyclist in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 33-second video clip shows the BMTC bus driver and a cyclist engaging in a war of words after what seems to appear like a road rage incident. Twitter user Phaneesh Nagaraja shared the video. As per his post, the incident took place when Phaneesh and his friend were cycling near the Vajarahalli metro station on Kanakapura road. All of a sudden, a BMTC bus came dangerously close and almost knocked into one of them. This led to an argument which soon led to exchanging abuses. "This is how BMTC bus drivers are trained to kill cyclists on road," Nagaraja wrote while sharing the incident. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Woman Claims Bikers Forcefully Collided With Her Car, Tried to Break Open Window; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

This Is How BMTC Bus Drivers Are Trained To Kill Cyclists on Road

This is how BMTC bus drivers are trained to kill cyclists on road. Vehicle number: KA 57 F 5346 Location: Vajrahalli Metro station, Kanakapura Road Time: 9:05 AM @BMTC_BENGALURU @btppubliceye @BangalorePolice @bicyclemayorblr @jaisimhahaldod1 @BangaloreMirror pic.twitter.com/SXbUHtsMZz — Phaneesh Nagaraja (@phaneeshn) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)