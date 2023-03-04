In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a woman has filed a case against bikers alleging the men forcefully collided with the woman's vehicle. The woman further alleged that the bikers tried to break open the window of her car. Visuals of the incident have been caught on camera. Cops have taken these men in custody and are questioning them to ascertain the truth. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Thrash Two Youths in Mathura, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Road Rage in Bengaluru:

Another incident of road rage in Bengaluru. An FIR registered based on a complaint by a woman who claims a biker forcefully collided with her car & tried to break open the window, cops acted swiftly & have arrested these men, questioning on to ascertain what exactly transpired. pic.twitter.com/DyLRVhgCXp — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 4, 2023

