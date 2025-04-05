A robbery attempt at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha was caught on CCTV, showcasing the bravery and quick thinking of the staff. The incident occurred Friday evening when two men arrived on a bike. As one refueled, the pillion rider suddenly snatched cash from the salesman. Reacting swiftly, the salesman chased them, causing the rider to lose control. Other employees rushed in, overpowering the pillion while another staff member tried stopping the biker. The video shows staff beating the accused, later identified as Danish and Farman. Both were arrested by police. The footage has gone viral, with netizens praising the staff’s courage and presence of mind in handling the situation. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video).

Robbery Attempt Caught on Camera in Amroha

