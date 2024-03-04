DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), recently shared advice to District Judges on how to handle social media criticism. In his speech at the All India District Judges Conference held in Kachchh on March 2, CJI DY Chandrachud said, "In recent times, there has been a noticeable increase in judges facing criticisms and commentary on social media platforms. And let me tell you, I have had my fair share of scrutiny too! Even if I say just a single word on the bench, it seems to get reported faster than a speeding bullet." He asked judges if they should be affected by this. CJI DY Chandrachud further said that the role of a judge is to dispense justice impartially, without being swayed by external pressures or public opinions. ‘There is a Vaidya, He’ll Arrange Medicine’: CJI DY Chandrachud Recalls PM Narendra Modi’s Call During His Battle With COVID-19 (Watch Video).

CJI DY Chandrachud on Handling Social Media Criticism

