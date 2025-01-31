A recent LinkedIn post by Savitri Bobde, daughter of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, has sparked a significant debate on the work-life balance in the legal profession. The post, which includes a photo of Justice Bobde lying in a hospital bed dressed in a suit, has drawn attention for highlighting the extreme lengths to which professionals, especially in the legal field, may go to uphold their work commitments. In her post, Savitri Bobde revealed that her father, almost 70 years old, had been preparing for a week-long arbitration from his hospital bed, where he had spent the last four weeks recovering from surgeries. She shared that he had undergone a series of surgeries, including a fourth one that was unplanned, within the span of the last eight months. Savitri Bobde emphasized the toll her father’s health had taken as he continued to work despite being in severe pain, with tubes attached to his body. Her post questioned the concept of work-life balance, asking, “Work-life balance anyone?” Adar Poonawalla on Work-Life Balance, Says Quality of Work Is Always More Important Than Quantity.

Former CJI’s Daughter Savitri Bobde Questions Work-Life Balance in A LinkedIn Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)