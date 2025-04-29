Today, April 29, President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Justice BR Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will take the oath of office on May 14 as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The news was confirmed by Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who shared the announcement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He said that Justice BR Gavai's appointment was made under the powers vested by the Constitution of India. Currently, Justice Gavai serves as a Judge of the Supreme Court and will assume his new role, effective May 14. SC on Pegasus Row: Nothing Wrong in Country Having Spyware and Using It Against Terrorists, Says Supreme Court.

See Arjun Ram Meghwal's Post Here

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025. — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 29, 2025

President Murmu Approves Justice BR Gavai As the 52nd CJI

President Droupadi Murmu approves Justice B.R. Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to take the oath of office on May 14, 2025, as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the announcement… pic.twitter.com/NJQy5beF3u — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next CJI of India

#BREAKING President appoints Justice BR Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from May 14, 2025. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 29, 2025

