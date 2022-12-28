The Rajasthan Police conducted a raid on the RPSC Paper Leak case mastermind Bhupendra Saran’s girlfriend’s house and busted a fake degree racket. In this raid, degrees and mark sheets of more than 4 dozen fake universities have been seized. Police have also arrested Saran’s wife and girlfriend in the incident. The RPSC announced the cancellation of the exam after the paper leak came to light. The RPSC 2nd grade paper 2022 circulated on social media before its commencement. RPSC 2nd-Grade Teacher Examination to Be Held on January 29, 2023; 46 Candidates Debarred From Appearing After Paper Leak

Check Tweet:

RPSC paper leak case | Police conducted raids on people associated with mastermind Suresh Dhaka & Bhupendra Saran &arrested 6 people incl Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend & wife. Over 4 dozen fake university degrees & marksheets recovered during raids: Police Commissionerate, Jaipur pic.twitter.com/76iptJHPR3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 28, 2022

