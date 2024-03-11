The Supreme Court heard the West Bengal government’s plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter on Monday, March 11, 2024. The SC refused to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials. However, the Apex Court expunges remarks made by the High Court against state police and government. SC further asked the West Bengal government why he (Sheikh Sahajahan) had not been arrested for so many days. Sandeshkhali Row: West Bengal BJP Moves Calcutta High Court After Being Denied by State Police To Protest in Kolkata.

SC Refuses to Interfere With Calcutta HC Directing CBI Probe in Sandeshkhali Violence

