The West Bengal BJP leaders on Monday, February 26, approached Calcutta High Court after being denied permission by the state police to hold a protest in Kolkata regarding Sandeshkhali issue. The small village in North 24 Parganas has been in turmoil since early this month following accusations of land grabbing and sexual abuse of women by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Earlier today, TMC leader Ajit Maity was arrested following protests by large number of women accusing him of involvement in land grabbing and extortion. Sandeshkhali Violence: Trinamool Congress Leader Ajit Maiti Who Locked Himself In House After Being Chased by Women; Rescued by Cops (Watch Video).

Sandeshkhali Row

West Bengal BJP has moved to Calcutta High Court after not getting permission from West Bengal Police to protest in Kolkata regarding Sandeshkhali. pic.twitter.com/9LiYMNX82n — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

