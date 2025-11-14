A bizarre incident at the Government Polytechnic College hostel in Ismailkhanpet, Sangareddy, stunned students on Wednesday night. Chandrashekar, a temporary watchman, was allegedly drunk and fell asleep with his foot inside a vessel of freshly cooked rice meant for dinner. Students, who walked into the dining hall at the time, were shocked to find him lying beside the pot with his leg submerged in the food. They immediately alerted the cooking contractor, who discarded the contaminated rice and prepared fresh meals for the hostel residents. After the matter reached District Collector Praveenya, swift action followed, she ordered the guard’s immediate removal from duty. The disturbing visuals from the scene quickly spread, sparking outrage and hygiene concerns. ‘Group of Girls Playing Prank’: OP Jindal Global University on Viral Video of Girl Carted Around Hostel in Suitcase.

Drunk Watchman Sleeps With Foot in Hostel Rice Pot

The students, who arrived at the mess for lunch, were shocked to see the watchman sleeping with his feet inside the vessel containing the rice. The college authorities and students tried to awaken the watchman, but in vain. Following the incident, the watchman was dismissed. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Chronicle), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

