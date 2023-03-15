Seasonal influenza is causing panic across India, amid this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified a fresh tally of patients in the city. "There are 32 patients admitted in Mumbai, out of which 4 are admitted with H3N2 and 28 with H1N1, the BMC informed. The civic authority further said that all of these patients are currently in stable condition. H3N2 Virus Attack: Influenza Cases Surge in India, Health Experts Call for Masks, Better Hygiene and Flu Shots.

Seasonal Influenza in Mumbai:

There are 32 patients admitted in Mumbai, out of which 4 are admitted with H3N2 and 28 with H1N1. All of these patients are currently in stable condition: BMC pic.twitter.com/7sWyCvmiZA — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)