Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut has filed a defamation suit against Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Advocate Sarthak P Shetty, Raut's lawyer, said on Friday. The defamation notice was sent to Rane for making defamatory, malicious, and false remarks about Raut at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup on January 15, 2023, the lawyer added. Sanjay Raut Says ‘In a Democracy, Anyone Can Become Prime Minister if the Public Decides’.

Defamation Suit Filed Against Narayan Rane:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut sent a defamation notice to Union Min Narayan Rane for making defamatory, malicious & false remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup on Jan 15, 2023: Adv Sarthak P Shetty, lawyer of Sanjay Raut (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Xk80nVPRz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

