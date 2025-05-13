Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have reportedly been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Keller. According to the news agency ANI, the three terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar in Shopian after they received specific information about the presence of some terrorists. Soon after, the team of police and army started a combing operation as part of Operation Keller. It is learned that the terrorists who were hiding fired on the police and army, thereby triggering a gunfight. During the exchange of fire, three Let terrorists were killed; however, the identity of the terrorists is being ascertained. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Posters Appear in Different Parts of Pulwama Seeking Information About Terrorists Involved in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack, INR 20 Lakh Reward Announced (Watch Video).

Three Terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba Killed in Shopian

J&K | Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar… pic.twitter.com/X8QOA2VmXp — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

Indian Army Announces Operation Keller

OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

