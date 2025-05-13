Posters have been put up in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district seeking information about terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. According to the news agency ANI, the posters have appeared in different parts of Pulwama and have announced an INR 20 lakh reward for information on terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. A video showing the posters has also surfaced online. Operation Sindoor: India’s Military Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack Not Over, Signals New Normal To Counter Terrorism, Say Sources.

Posters Put Up Announcing INR 20 Lakh Reward for Information on Terrorists

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Posters appear in different parts of Pulwama District, announcing Rs 20 lakh reward on information of terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack pic.twitter.com/QN6cqfHq7r — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

