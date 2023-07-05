In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, nearly 12 people were stuck in a lift at a shopping mall in Moosarambagh. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday night. A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, fire officials and police safely rescued 12 people including a pregnant woman who got stuck in an elevator of a shopping mall in Hyderabad's Moosarambagh last night. Hyderabad Shocker: Car Runs Over Three-Year-Old Toddler Sleeping in Parking Lot in Hayathnagar Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

People Stuck in Lift Saved by Fire Officials

#WATCH | Fire officials and police safely rescued 12 people including a pregnant woman who got stuck in an elevator in a shopping mall in Hyderabad's Moosarambagh last night pic.twitter.com/LVeVxmMlCX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

