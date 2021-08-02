Shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where COVID infections have reduced. Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise, saysM aharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where COVID infections have reduced. Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/mXRcEAf6mr — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)