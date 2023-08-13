Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a jibe at Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Speaking at an event in the state, the Congress leader said, "Smriti Irani ki smriti theek nahi rahi. She accused the Chhattisgarh government of giving land to Adani. Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani & we will give land to Adani?" he asked. Speaking further, Baghel said that Smriti Irani has Rahul Gandhi's phobia. Robert Vadra Slams Union Minister Smriti Irani, Says ‘Stop Being Obsessed With Me and Misusing My Name in Parliament’.

Smriti Irani Has Rahul Gandhi Phobia

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Smriti Irani ki smriti theek nahi rahi. She accused the Chhattisgarh government of giving land to Adani. Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani & we will give land to Adani?...Smriti Irani has Rahul Gandhi phobia..." pic.twitter.com/El93wJ1MTi — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 13, 2023

