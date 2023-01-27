Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today advised students that one should not always look for shortcuts. He said that the students have become creative when it comes to finding methods to cheat during exams. He shared the example of Railway stations where some people prefer crossing railway lines rather than taking the footover bridge. To which PM Modi said that most of the times, short cut will cut you short in life. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Parents Not To Pressurise Their Children, Asks Students Not To Underestimate Their Capabilities.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 pic.twitter.com/9Km81mdl3W — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha Video:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 pic.twitter.com/5rsqxph6gJ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

