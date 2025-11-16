In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a stone mine collapsed in Sonbhadra on Saturday, November 15. According to news agency ANI, around 15 people are feared trapped following the stone mine collapse incident in Sonbhadra. It is also learnt that one body has been recovered. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF teams are underway. Sonbhadra: Cop Kicks Complainant During Land Dispute Probe in UP’s Jorukhad Village, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Stone Mine Collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

#WATCH | Sonbhadra, UP | Around 15 people are feared trapped after a stone mine collapsed yesterday in Sonbhadra. One body has been recovered. Rescue operations are underway. NDRF and SDRF teams are at the spot (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/3EHa8KVW6j — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)