A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district has sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing a police constable kicking a complainant during a land dispute investigation. The incident occurred on October 25 in Jorukhad village under the Vindhamganj Police Station limits. Reports suggest that the complainant, identified as Ramdhani, had attacked his uncle Ramesh Yadav with an axe during a quarrel over land. When police arrived at the scene, the injured man pleaded for help, but the situation escalated when a constable was caught on camera kicking him. After the video went viral on social media, Sonbhadra SP promptly suspended the constable and ordered a departmental inquiry. The officer’s conduct was termed “unacceptable,” while the accused involved in the assault case has also been arrested. ‘Do Whatever You Can’: UP Police Inspector Threatens Shopkeeper, Walks Away Without Paying for Glasses in Mirzapur; CCTV Video Goes Viral.

UP Cop Caught Kicking Injured Man in Sonbhadra

In UP's Sonbhadra, a policeman kicks a victim who was recording an elderly male member sitting at the feet of another cop. All this after police meditating a dispute was accsued of being harsh to victim side. pic.twitter.com/5kmrAQSB1K — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 28, 2025

Cop Suspended After Video Shows Him Kicking Injured Villager in UP

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sonbhadra Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

