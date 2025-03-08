A trial court in Haryana's Sonipat recently awarded interim compensation of UNR 1 lakh to a 17-year-old survivor in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), so that she may pursue her education. The additional sessions Judge Narender passed the order in January after observing that education is part of one's fundamental right, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. In its order, the trial court said that the INR 1 lakh interim compensation be deposited in a fixed deposit. The court also clarified that the interim compensation amount is to be used only for educational purposes as the survivor had expressed her wish to pursue vocational training. The 17-year-old survivor was working as a domestic helper when she was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by her employer. Runaway Couples Must Disclose Full Identity Details to Court in Protection Matters, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court; Registry Issues Notice.

Interim Compensation Amount Is To Be Used Only for Educational Purposes, Says Trial Court

Sonipat court grants ₹1 lakh interim compensation to POCSO survivor for education Court emphasized that education is her fundamental right, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Read more: https://t.co/IZ1RZetTc2 pic.twitter.com/wcpw22slK2 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 8, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

