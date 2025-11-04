In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a man was caught on camera allegedly spitting into a tandoor while preparing rotis at a wedding ceremony. The incident took place in Aterna village under the jurisdiction of Pahasu Police Station. Reportedly, the accused, identified as Danish from Pathan Tola locality in Kasba Pahasu, was making food for guests at the wedding of a Dalit man's daughter when he was filmed by an attendee. The disturbing video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among villagers and social media users alike. Guests at the feast created an uproar after learning about the act, following which Danish was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police. Spit-Gate in Uttarkashi: Worker Seen Spitting on Tandoori Rotis at Uttarakhand Restaurant, Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Protests.

Man Caught Spitting in Food at Wedding in Bulandshahr

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

