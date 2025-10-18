Spit-Gate controversy rocked Uttarkashi after a viral video showed a restaurant cook allegedly spitting on tandoori rotis. The incident triggered widespread outrage in the temple town, especially near Baba Vishwanath’s shrine. Members of VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal staged protests, enforcing a brief shutdown in the main market. Demonstrations were later called off in view of Diwali, but tensions remain high. The accused, Adnan, son of Aaqil, has been arrested, confirmed SP Sarita Dobhal. A case has been registered under Sections 63/2025, 196(1)(B), and 274 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The restaurant is currently closed. DSP Janak Singh Panwar urged the public to maintain peace and announced that authorities are considering canceling the restaurant’s license. The investigation is ongoing as public sentiment continues to simmer in the holy hill town. Spit-Gate in Himachal Pradesh: Video Shows Cook Spitting on Rotis Before Baking and Serving Them at Popular Dhaba in Solan's Baddi, FIR Filed.

Uttarkashi Tandoori Spit Row: Restaurant Shut, Cook Arrested After Outrage

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

