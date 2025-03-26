A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has surfaced, showing a man spitting on rotis before placing them in a tandoor. The incident took place during a religious gathering at a birthday function in Gagan Vihar. The accused, identified as Shavez Chavez, was caught in the act while preparing food. A vigilant attendee recorded the act and alerted the police. After the video went viral, authorities swiftly arrested the accused. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding strict action. Police are investigating further, and legal proceedings have begun against Chavez for violating hygiene norms and public trust. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Cook Caught Spitting on ‘Roti’ at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

