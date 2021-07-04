Sportspersons Living Under Financial Distress Can Get Assistance Under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju:

Sportspersons who have won medals in National Level Games & International level events, living under financial distress can approach the Ministry for Financial Assistance under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. Details at https://t.co/MrBcOGposM pic.twitter.com/bhmOEw7M6o — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2021

