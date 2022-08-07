The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday took to Twitter to give an update on the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission. ISRO said that the SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. "Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," it said in a tweet. Further, ISRO said that a committee would analyse and recommend. "With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2," it stated. A detailed statement by Chairman, ISRO is expected soon.

