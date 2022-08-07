ISRO on Sunday said the historic SSLV-D1 performed all stages normally. Both satellites were injected. But the orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable. The SSLV-D1 rocket successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 9.18 am earlier today.

Check Tweet:

