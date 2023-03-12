In yet another incident of dog attacks, two brothers were mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi's Vasant Kunj in the last three days on two separate occasions. The first incident took place on Friday when the seven-year-old boy was mauled by strays. Today, the five-year-old boy who went out for urinating was attacked by dogs. Dog Attack in Bareilly: Three-Year-Old Girl Dragged, Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs; 200 Dog Bite Marks Found on Victim's Body.

Dog Attack in Delhi:

Today, on 12th March, his 5-year-old brother was allegedly attacked while he went to attend nature’s call. His cousin found him lying injured, surrounded by strays. He was declared dead at the hospital. Case registered & Probe underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

