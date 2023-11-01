The Karnataka High Court recently said that a wife cannot seek withdrawal of the resignation submitted by her husband to his employer. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit made the observation while dismissing an appeal calling in question a Single Judge's order whereby the resolution passed by the employer, permitting the husband to withdraw his resignation, was reportedly set at naught. "Admittedly, it is the spouse of the employee who had sought for the withdrawal of resignation of the employee and that too after it was duly accepted by passing the Resolution on 30.11.2021. No Rule or Ruling is brought to our notice which recognizes such a right in the spouse of an employee. Such an idea is alien to Service Law," the court stated. Wife Having Extramarital Affair Cannot Seek Maintenance From Husband, Says Karnataka High Court; Rejects Woman's Petition for Financial Support.

HC on Husband's Resignation

