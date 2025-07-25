In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student jumped from the fourth-floor lobby during recess on July 24, with the act caught on CCTV. The video shows the 16-year-old girl walking along the corridor, and twirling a keychain moments before climbing the railing and leaping, despite classmates’ desperate attempts to stop her. She sustained severe injuries and passed away during treatment the following day. Police have registered a medico-legal case and are investigating possible mental health issues as motives. School officials confirmed the student had been enrolled for five years, and authorities continue to review CCTV footage and speak with her family and teachers to understand the circumstances. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing. Suicide Caught on Camera in Surat: Man Jumps Under Moving Truck Near Puna Patiya Market, Sends Family Member To Buy Mawa Moments Before Tragic Death; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Class 10 Student Jumps From 4th Floor at Som Lalit School in Ahmedabad (Trigger Warning)

She passed away during treatment on July 25. Police are investigating motives including possible mental health concerns. 2/2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 25, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

