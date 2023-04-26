Andhra Pradesh State government has declared the school summer holidays Calendar for 2023. Accordingly, all the government and private schools in the state will be closed on May 1. The order stated that the school would reopen on June 11 for the academic year 2023-24. Heatwave in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Early Summer Vacations in View of Rising Temperatures.

Summer Vacations 2023:

మే 1 నుండి జూన్ 11 వరకు రాష్ట్రం లోని అన్ని పాఠశాలలకు వేసవి సెలవులు ప్రకటిస్తూ ఉత్తర్వులు విడుదల చేసిన కమిషనర్ ఆఫ్ స్కూల్ ఎడ్యుకేషన్ pic.twitter.com/CXLbYmpItj — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)