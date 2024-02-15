The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the Electoral Bonds scheme is unconstitutional and in violation of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The court has struck down the scheme, which allowed for anonymous donations to political parties. This landmark decision emphasises the importance of transparency in political funding and could significantly impact future electoral processes. Electoral Bonds Scheme Violates Right to Information, Says Supreme Court.

Electoral Bonds

