The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the anonymous Electoral Bonds scheme is in violation of the Right to Information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The scheme, which allows corporations and individuals to anonymously donate money to political parties, has been deemed to infringe upon citizens’ right to know about the funding of political parties. Electoral Bond Scheme: Supreme Court To Deliver Its Verdict on Validity of Scheme on February 15.

Electoral Bonds Scheme

Supreme Court holds that anonymous Electoral Bonds scheme is violative of Right to Information under Article 19(1)(a). — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

