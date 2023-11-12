A massive out in Tamil Nadu's Madurai today, November 12. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a calendar-making godown in Madurai. After the incident, local authorities were alerted, and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is underway. While the cause of the blaze is unknown, there have been no reports of any casualties. Chennai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electrical Warehouse in Medavakkam, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out in a calendar-making godown in Madurai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pRDrH3jeSZ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)