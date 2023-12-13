A truck reportedly carrying empty LPG cylinders caught fire on Ooty-Mettupalayam Road in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 13. The tyres of the lorry caught fire due to high friction on the ghat road near Burliar in Nilgiris District. The driver stopped the vehicle after noticing smoke coming out from the tyres. No casualties have been reported during the incident. Bus Fire in Tamil Nadu: Lucky Escape for Driver and Conductor After Private Bus Travelling From Bengaluru to Kerala Catches Fire in Dharmapuri (Watch Video).

Truck Catches Fire in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu: A lorry carrying an empty cylinder caught fire near Baraliyar. (12.12) pic.twitter.com/pKaERswIZc — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

